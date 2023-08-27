Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 426,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

