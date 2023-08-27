BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

