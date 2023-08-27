Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.