Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 227,249 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,249 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,907,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

