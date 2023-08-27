Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.