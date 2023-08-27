Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.73 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 627,214 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

