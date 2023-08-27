Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,987 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $304.89 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

