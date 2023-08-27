Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

