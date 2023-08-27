The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

