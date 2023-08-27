Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

