DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

