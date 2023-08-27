Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VONG stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

