Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $159.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
