Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $334.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.