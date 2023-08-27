Cerity Partners LLC Sells 152,304 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,304 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

