First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $233,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $202.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

