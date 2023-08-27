Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

