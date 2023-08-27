Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $843,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NSC opened at $210.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

