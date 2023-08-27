Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

WM stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

