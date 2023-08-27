Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 275 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $114.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

