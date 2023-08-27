VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.6 %

VRSN stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

