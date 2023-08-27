Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

