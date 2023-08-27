Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Shares of COP opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

