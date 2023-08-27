Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,073 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

