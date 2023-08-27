Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 96,819 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,275,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 431,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,302,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

