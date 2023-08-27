H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of H&R Block worth $805,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HRB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

