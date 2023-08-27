ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 56,238 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,238 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

