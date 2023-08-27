Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.43% of NICE worth $791,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NICE by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NICE by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 20.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $196.82 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.19.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

