ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.20 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 214.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.