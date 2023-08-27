Fmr LLC Purchases 104,914 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $687,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

