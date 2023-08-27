Fmr LLC Purchases 4,831,505 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 466.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $774,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

