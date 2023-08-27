Fmr LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.55% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $697,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $611,665,000,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

