Fmr LLC Sells 11,087 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $710,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $178.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

