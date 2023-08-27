Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $418,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

TFC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.