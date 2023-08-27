Fmr LLC Has $802.66 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302,248 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Performance Food Group worth $802,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
