Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.03% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $797,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

