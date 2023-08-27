Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.68% of Dynatrace worth $694,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221,970 shares of company stock valued at $944,577,265 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $46.69 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

