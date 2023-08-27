Fmr LLC Has $790.55 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.93% of Legend Biotech worth $790,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $353,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

