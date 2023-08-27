Fmr LLC Sells 39,523 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,523 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.39% of CBRE Group worth $766,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,965 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,429.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 95,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 395,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.58 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.