ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.50 and its 200 day moving average is $411.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

