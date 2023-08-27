ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $6.65 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,526,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 248,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,832 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $5,976,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $52.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,602 shares of company stock worth $19,363,860. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.