ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

