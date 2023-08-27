Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,029 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,744 shares of company stock worth $25,289,669. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

