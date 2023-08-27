Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $534.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.34.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.