Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.57 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BCE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $41.41 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.