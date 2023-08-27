Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BHP Group stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

