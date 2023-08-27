American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.