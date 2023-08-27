Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

RF opened at $18.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

