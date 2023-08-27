Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Decreased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $387,038,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

Waters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $273.37 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.93. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

