M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,036 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 78.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $350.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.42 and a 200-day moving average of $291.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

